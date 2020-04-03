Menu

Funeral set for fatally shot Phoenix police commander

Posted: 7:03 AM, Apr 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-03 10:03:35-04
PHOENIX (AP) — Funeral services for a Phoenix police commander killed in the line of duty will take place next week.

The Phoenix Police Department announced that a funeral Mass for Cmdr. Greg Carnicle is planned for Tuesday with only immediate family present. Authorities say the service at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church will be limited because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The department plans to livestream the 10 a.m. memorial on Facebook.

Carnicle, a 31-year police veteran who was set to retire, and two other officers were shot Sunday night while answering a call about a roommate dispute. The other officers are expected to recover.

