Funeral held for Rural Metro Fire Department Firefighter Recruit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The funeral for Rural Metro Fire Department Firefighter Recruit, William Cody Treatch was held on Saturday at Casas Church.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration Treatch, who was 26, suffered a heat-related emergency during training at the fire academy on August 14. He was transported to Banner University Medical where his condition worsened and passed away on August 23.

Saturday’s procession included local fire departments and Tucson Police Department.

The honor guard was there to honor the fallen firefighter and the Last Alarm Foundation’s fire truck there to give him his final ride in a fire truck.

A statement from Rural Metro Fire Department states:

“On behalf of the Treatch family, we would like to send our sincere appreciation to the EMTs and paramedics for Rural Metro Fire Department and AMR, the nurses, doctors, and medical staff at Banner UMC with special heartfelt gratitude to the cardiovascular ICU staff. We would also like to thank the Rural Metro Fire Department and the community for their outpouring of support and sympathy during this difficult time.”