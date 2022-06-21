TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nature's summer solstice has arrived.

This means the shortest nights and longest days of the year are here for Tucsonans.

According to EarthSky.org, the sun reached the northernmost point in the sky Tuesday morning at 2:14 MST.

Earth's tilt on its axis, combined with its orbit around the sun, enhance the astronomical changes and contribute to warmer weather.

EarthSky.org says the following are observed during the summer solstice:



Early dawns

Late sunsets

Sun is directly above at noon

High arc of the sun across the sky

Noontime shadow is shortest of the year

Though June brings the longest days, EarthSky.org clarifies the hottest days in the northern hemisphere are in July and August.

The website says this is due to the "lag of the seasons." Essentially, the earth takes a while to warm up after a winter/spring.