TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nature's summer solstice has arrived.
This means the shortest nights and longest days of the year are here for Tucsonans.
According to EarthSky.org, the sun reached the northernmost point in the sky Tuesday morning at 2:14 MST.
Earth's tilt on its axis, combined with its orbit around the sun, enhance the astronomical changes and contribute to warmer weather.
EarthSky.org says the following are observed during the summer solstice:
- Early dawns
- Late sunsets
- Sun is directly above at noon
- High arc of the sun across the sky
- Noontime shadow is shortest of the year
Though June brings the longest days, EarthSky.org clarifies the hottest days in the northern hemisphere are in July and August.
The website says this is due to the "lag of the seasons." Essentially, the earth takes a while to warm up after a winter/spring.
