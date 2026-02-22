Fugitive wanted in Pima County on violent charges captured in Mexico after more than three years on the run

TUCSON, Ariz. — A fugitive wanted in Pima County on charges including escape, domestic violence, aggravated assault, and kidnapping has been captured in Mexico and returned to the United States after evading law enforcement for more than three years.

Oscar Noe Alday, 46, was located and detained on February 20, 2026, in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico, by Mexican federal authorities. He was subsequently deported to the United States and booked into the Pima County Jail to face his outstanding criminal charges.

Alday escaped from the custody of the Pima County Sheriff's Department on October 20, 2022, one day after being booked into the Pima County Jail on charges of domestic violence, aggravated assault, and kidnapping. Following his escape, the Pima County Superior Court issued an additional warrant for his arrest on an escape charge, and the Pima County Sheriff's Department requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

