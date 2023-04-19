Fuel costs impacting local moving company

TUCSON, (Ariz.) — It’s “pain at the pump” as gas and diesel prices continue to climb. For local businesses who rely on transportation, they say this has been a bump in their road.

E-Z Move Moving Company has been in business in Southern Arizona for 15 years and have seen highs and lows of the industry. But right now, for them, the cost of fuel is greater than the actual cost of labor.

With diesel being an important part of the moving process and with cost of fuel rising, E-Z Move says it's hard to not reflect on where they started.

“Back then it was about $1.30 for diesel, it was a big difference," said Eden Hanan, Owner of E-Z Move.

Today, that same gallon of diesel is costing E-Z Move five times more. “To fill up a tank on these trucks is about $200, and those tanks usually last about 4-5 days at best," said Hanan.

As summer is their busy season, they still anticipate the cost of fuel to get worse before it gets better.

E-Z Moves strategy to combat the rise of fuel is to plan out their moves in certain areas and neighborhoods to combat extra mileage and money. This is also to prevent having to raise prices too much for customers.