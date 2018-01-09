Fryer announces plans to run for governor

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - YWCA Southern Arizona CEO Kelly Fryer will run for governor.

"This campaign is about inspiring people to get involved, raise our voices, vote our values and step up to lead in our communities," Fryer said in a statement released Tuesday. "Less than half of registered voters cast a ballot in the last race for governor. It's time for the people of Arizona to take a seat at the decision-making tables. Our voices must be heard."

Fryer has served in her position at the YWCA since 2013.

The gubernatorial election is Nov. 6.