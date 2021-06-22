Frontier Airlines offers $19 flights from Tucson to Las Vegas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Frontier Airlines will start up new nonstop flights from Tucson to Las Vegas in August, offering introductory fares as low as $19.

“We’re excited to announce new nonstop flights from Tucson International Airport to Las Vegas beginning this August,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines, in a statement. “Frontier is focused on ‘Low Fares Done Right’ and this new service will provide an affordable and convenient option for local residents to visit one of the top entertainment destinations in the world.”

The promo fares expire June 28 and are good from Aug. 12 to Oct. 6. Sept. 1-7 is blacked out. The reservations are non-refundable.