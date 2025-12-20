From tinsel to topsoil: Tucson’s TreeCycle gives Christmas trees a second life

Toss the tinsel, unplug the lights and rally the neighbors: Tucson’s popular TreeCycle program returns Friday, Dec. 26, and runs through Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. The City of Tucson will grind collected Christmas trees into compost, keeping thousands of trees out of landfills and turning holiday leftovers into soil-saving gold.

Why you should care: it’s easy, free (for residents), and eco-smart. Before you drop off, remove everything from the tree — stands, lights, ornaments, wire and tinsel — and consider “Tree Pooling” by bringing a neighbor’s tree to reduce trips and emissions. The City will not pick up trees at curbs or alleys, and other green waste and commercial tree lot overages aren’t accepted at TreeCycle sites (Los Reales accepts overages at posted landfill rates).

TreeCycle drop-off sites (open daylight hours, seven days a week unless noted):

Oro Valley Lot — 810 W. Naranja Dr. (Naranja entrance, east side of Musette Dr.)

Todd M. Harris Sports Complex — 2400 S. Craycroft Rd.

Randolph Golf Course — 600 S. Alvernon Way (southeast corner of the parking lot)

Purple Heart Park — 9822 E. Rees Loop (drop by the dog park on Rees Loop; please do not leave trees at the pool parking lot)

Tucson Rodeo Grounds — 4823 S. 6th Ave. (enter on 3rd Ave, north of Irvington Rd.)

Los Reales Sustainability Campus — 5300 E. Los Reales Rd. (Mon–Sat, 6 a.m.–5 p.m.)

Ina Land Reclamation Facility — 5300 W. Ina Rd. (Mon–Fri, 7 a.m.–3:30 p.m.; Sat, 7 a.m.–2 p.m.)

Speedway Recycling & Landfill Facility — 7301 E. Speedway Blvd. (Mon–Fri, 7 a.m.–4 p.m.; Sat, 7 a.m.–2 p.m.)

Joaquin Murrieta Park — 1375 N. El Rio Dr. (drop next to the Boys & Girls Club; access from Speedway heading north on El Rio)

Wilmot Recycling & Landfill Facility — 11505 S. Wilmot Rd. (Mon–Fri, 6 a.m.–3 p.m.)

The program is run by Tucson Environmental Services. For full details, site maps and any schedule updates, visit www.tucsonaz.gov/Treecycle.

Simple, green and community-minded — this year, your Christmas tree gets a second act as compost that helps parks, landscaping and local soil health. So grab a buddy, make one more neighborhood trip, and send your evergreen on the eco-friendly route.