From Rescue to Rebuild: Tucsonan in Texas aims to help Hill Country economy

Tucson-born entrepreneur Jordan Aspen launched Re:Seed just days after the July 4 floods tore through the Texas Hill Country
TUCSON, Ariz. — The small business community spirit is what Native Tucsonan Jordan Aspen says brought her to Kerrville, TX. She lived there for nearly three years before the July 4 floods tore through Kerr County and surrounding Hill Country towns.

After checking on friends nearby, Aspen says she swung into action. Using her background as an entrepreneur, expansive network and business Modern Agora, she focused on rebuilding the local economy for months to come by promoting Hill Country businesses to customers and other small businesses around the world.

She's calling the project Re:seed the Texas Hill Country.

