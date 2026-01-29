From rare gems to furry friends at Tucson’s Kino Gem & Mineral Show

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's largest gem show is back!

About 200 vendors offering retail and wholesale gems, minerals, jewelry, and fossiles will be showcased at Kino Sports Complex through February 15.

One of the vendors is TRAK, the Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids. They share an area with the Queen of Rocks.

“It just helps build awareness of our ranch. We're a 19-year qualifying charitable organization, and there's just a lot of people that come through here that don't know who we are and to help raise cause and raise awareness," says Scott Tilley, Co-founder of TRAK.

KGUN 9 Animals at TRAK booth

Tilley says when you first enter, kids can enjoy spending time with the donkey and goat (adults too!) while experiencing the therapeutic abilities animals can provide.

TRAK has been coming here since 2019. “It's a community thing, a Tucson community thing. It's kind of a rare opportunity where you get a lot of people from different places that come here.”

Michal Mael imports gems and minerals from all over the world and showcases work by many local artists.

TRAK and the Queen of Rocks have numerous photo opportunities set up with different kinds of geodes for just $5. The money goes directly to benefitting TRAK.

The event is free to attend, and parking nearby is free. A food court and on-site UPS office is available for shipping purchases.