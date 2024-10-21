From Marana to downtown Tucson, expect delays to start your week

TUCSON ARIZ. (KGUN) — From midtown, to Marana, to downtown, you might get caught up in some roadwork to start your week. Here's what to watch out for:

Stone Avenue closed at several intersections downtown

You might want to consider another route home to start the week if you work downtown.

Stone Avenue will be closed at the Pennington, Congress, and Broadway intersections from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. both Monday and Tuesday while the city does some paving work on the road.

Lane restrictions at Speedway and Alvernon

Heading west to midtown, there will be several lane restrictions in place at Speedway and Alvernon Tuesday while the city does some irrigation work.

The westbound right turn lane on Speedway to Alvernon and the eastbound Speedway left turn lane onto Alvernon will both be closed Tuesday morning starting at 4 a.m.

The work should be finished and all lanes back open by about noon Tuesday.

North Rillito Village Road repaving in Marana

Heading out to Marana, the town is repaving the stretch of North Rillito Village Road between Calmat Drive and the Eastbound I-10 frontage road from Monday morning to Wednesday evening.

The road will be closed during construction, with traffic rerouted to I-10, so expect delays if you're traveling down that part of the highway.

Santa Cruz Loop closures

If a morning walk is more your speed, you might get held up on the Santa Cruz Loop for the next few weeks.

There will be intermittent delays and closures between Granada and just south of Silverbell starting Monday and lasting until Nov. 8 while TEP installs a new cable.

During the installation, workers will be temporarily closing and reopening sections of the loop, so be prepared for delays.

To stay up to date on traffic accidents, construction projects, and slowdowns, check out KGUN 9's real-time traffic map.

