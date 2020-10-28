From high heat to freezing cold

TUCSON, Ariz. — We had our first freeze in Tucson and snowflakes in Cochise County Tuesday morning. A freeze warning and hard freeze warning is in effect for many areas for Wednesday morning.

“It got cold,” said Customer Martin Minninger.

It was a busy morning at Ace Hardware Tuesday. Customers like Minninger are getting supplies to wrap their pipes. “You slip it on because that’s where freezing starts and goes in the house is from the faucets.”

Manager Jason McCallister says people seem to be surprised by the weather every year.

“It does freeze here, if there is anything open out in the air as far as a pipe goes they are susceptible to that,” said McCallister.

We did go from record heat to an early freeze, not to mention snow on the mountains and dustings for some areas east of Tucson.

"It’s 2020 who knows what’s going on this year,” said Rillito Nurser Owner Beth Hardgrove.

She recommends gardeners stay on top of the forecast and cover sensitive plants like basil with frost cloth.

“Moisture on the frost cloth will bead up and roll off unlike sheets or blankets where moisture seeps down into it and can actually freeze to the plants,” she said.

An early cold snap is a good reminder to take care of your pets, pipes and plants. Check your tire pressure too. Little things now can save you a lot of heartache when winter really sets in.

“it’s easy and not expensive. a lot cheaper than frozen pipes,” said Minninger.