Frog & Firkin staff gets $50K tip during Wildcats watch party

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At halftime of Thursday night's Sweet 16 game between Arizona and Houston, the staff at Frog & Firkin on University Boulevard got a sweet surprise during the bar's watch party.

Tik Tok star Jesús (@juixxe) teamed up with Ally Financial to give the staff members a $50,000 tip, while also covering tabs of people at the bar through halftime of the game.

General manager Jonathan Graham says the $50,000 tip will be shared between all staff members—about 40 in total including servers, bartenders and cleaning staff.

Anthony Yescas called the gift a "blessing."

“When people recognize the hard work you’re doing and get rewarded like this, it’s amazing. It keeps you going," he said.

Thursday night caps a wild week for bars near the University of Arizona's campus, beginning with St. Patrick's Day the previous Thursday followed by five March Madness games between Arizona men's and women's basketball.

“It’s been a while since I’ve seen school spirit like that here, man," said Illegal Pete's bartender Marcos Gallegos. “I love bartending, I love being busy. So it’s pretty much I’m basing my reaction off of everyone else’s reaction. I may not be watching the game, but you’re still a part of it, as a whole, for sure.”

