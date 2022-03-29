Friends of Warren Ballpark hosting 11th annual baseball tournament this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Friends of Warren Ballpark is returning after a two-year hiatus to host the 11th Copper City Classic Vintage Baseball Tournament.
Bisbee’s historic Warren Ballpark hosts the vintage baseball games Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This nonprofit confirms funds raised are used to restore and maintain the ballpark.
Players from throughout Arizona gather for the fundraiser.
Event organizers encourage teams to dress up in vintage uniforms as they play by 1860 rules.
Tickets are available at the Friends of Warren's website, ranging from $10-$15 dollars.
The Bisbee Council on the Arts and Humanities is sponsoring the event.
This year's tournament also honors Harry Althaus (Outlaw League pitching ace) and Hall of Famer Casey Stengel (player and manager).
