Friends of PACC offering free microchip sessions ahead of July Fourth fireworks

Pima Animal Care Center and the Friends of the Pima Animal Care Center are getting ahead of the chaos caused by Fourth of July fireworks, by offering free microchipping sessions for Tucson pets over the next two Saturdays.

The microchip sessions will be offered to the first 250 pets, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on June 13 and June 20.

Sessions will take place in the multi-purpose room at PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, and will only be available to Pima County residents.

The parking lot to PACC opens at 6 a.m. on those days. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier.