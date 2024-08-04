Friends and family throw surprise 100th birthday party for Nell Pierce

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Friends and family got together to celebrate Nell Pierce’s 100th birthday by hosting a surprise party for her on Saturday, August 3. Those who attended described her as a talented artist, great friend and wonderful mother.

For several weeks, people worked to plan the surprise – and Pierce says she was really shocked when she walked into the room and saw it filled with so many people.

“It means a lot,” Pierce said. “I didn’t know I still knew that many people.”

While she’s turning a 100 on August 16, Pierce says she definitely doesn’t feel 100.

“I still can read the paper without glasses… I have all my teeth,” she said.

Just several days short of 100, she is still able to quilt, which is one of her lifelong passions.

“She’s about to be given a lifetime achievement award in quilting by two quilt guilds up in northern Arizona,” her daughter, Mayra Rees said.

When asked what’s the secret to living to the age of hundred Pierce exclaimed: “The lord’s been so good to me.”

“Her mantra is, ‘Lord let me be a blessing to everybody I talk to and see today.’ And I think evidence of the people here that is what she does. She’s just a friend magnet, they are drawn to her," Rees said.

