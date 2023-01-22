Freezing cold temperatures continue through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a chilly day, the freezing temperatures will continue throughout the rest of the weekend. The Tucson airport saw 28° this morning and the high country saw mountain snow. There will be a hard freeze watch Sunday morning from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m., which will bring temperatures below freezing. Make sure to protect your pets, plants and pipes in addition to staying warm.

Light snow accumulations is possible for lower elevations on Monday. We'll get warmer throughout the rest of next week with lows in the high 20s and highs in the mid-50s.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

