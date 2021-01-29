Freeway reopens after wrong-way wreck involving 4 vehicles

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Westbound lanes of a Tempe freeway reopened Friday after being closed about six hours after a four-vehicle wreck that authorities said involved a wrong-way vehicle.

The state Department of Public Safety said the crash late Thursday night on State Route 202 near Center Parkway started with a head-on collision between a wrong-way car and another car. Two additional vehicles then were involved.

DPS Sgt. Jacob Melki told azfamily.com that the wrong-way driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries after she left her vehicle and was found unconscious under a tree. Injuries to the other drivers were described as minor. The DPS said it was investigating “possible impairment."

