Freeway reopens after wrong-way wreck involving 4 vehicles

Posted at 8:07 AM, Jan 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-29 10:07:01-05

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Westbound lanes of a Tempe freeway reopened Friday after being closed about six hours after a four-vehicle wreck that authorities said involved a wrong-way vehicle.

The state Department of Public Safety said the crash late Thursday night on State Route 202 near Center Parkway started with a head-on collision between a wrong-way car and another car. Two additional vehicles then were involved.

DPS Sgt. Jacob Melki told azfamily.com that the wrong-way driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries after she left her vehicle and was found unconscious under a tree. Injuries to the other drivers were described as minor. The DPS said it was investigating “possible impairment."

