Freeway lanes open after chase, crash near Red Rock

TUCSON, Ariz. — I-10 is re-opened now near Red Rock after a chase led to a crash that blocked traffic for hours.

The Arizona Department of Public safety said it started with Pinal County deputies chasing down a car.

That car eventually crashed, blocking Eastbound traffic.

The Westbound lanes of I-10 stayed flowing the whole time.

So far, we don't know what led up to the chase or if anyone was hurt in the crash.

