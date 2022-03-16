Freeway lanes open after chase, crash near Red Rock

TUCSON, Ariz. — I-10 is re-opened now near Red Rock after a chase led to a crash that blocked traffic for hours.
The Arizona Department of Public safety said it started with Pinal County deputies chasing down a car.
That car eventually crashed, blocking Eastbound traffic.
The Westbound lanes of I-10 stayed flowing the whole time.
So far, we don't know what led up to the chase or if anyone was hurt in the crash.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter