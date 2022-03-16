Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Freeway lanes open after chase, crash near Red Rock

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 9:19 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 00:19:37-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — I-10 is re-opened now near Red Rock after a chase led to a crash that blocked traffic for hours.

The Arizona Department of Public safety said it started with Pinal County deputies chasing down a car.

That car eventually crashed, blocking Eastbound traffic.

The Westbound lanes of I-10 stayed flowing the whole time.

So far, we don't know what led up to the chase or if anyone was hurt in the crash.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO - OPERATION

REPORT A PROBLEM WITH OUR ROADS