Freeway collision leaves two dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Around 12 a.m. this morning, a deadly freeway crash leaves two people dead.

The crash happened on northbound I-19 at KM 99.

Arizona Department of Public Safety says the SUV was driving northbound in the southbound lane when it crashed into a passenger car.

The driver and passenger in the car died and the driver of the SUV sustained serious injuries.

Details are still limited as more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.