TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Safe Kids Worldwide is offering free car seat safety training to parents this weekend.

Have you struggled with your child’s car seat? Learn tips for car seat success when you meet one-on-one with a Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician on February 13. Register for a free appointment at https://t.co/VxuRS45gTM. — Safe Kids Worldwide (@safekids) February 8, 2021

The virtual event goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

