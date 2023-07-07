Free veterinary clinic for community members in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Street Dog Coalition (SDC) is holding a free veterinary clinic on Sunday, July 9, to help members of the community currently experiencing, or at risk of homelessness.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m, at the Z Mansion.

Those who attend can get their pets free veterinary exams, vaccinations, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives from volunteer veterinarians in the community.

SDC notes that the clinic is first come first serve, while supplies last.

