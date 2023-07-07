Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Free veterinary clinic for community members in need

The Street Dog Coalition is hosting the free clinic on Sunday, July 9.
The Street Dog Coalition is holding a free veterinary clinic for members of the community experiencing homelessness.
Veterinary clinic
Posted at 6:21 AM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 09:41:33-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Street Dog Coalition (SDC) is holding a free veterinary clinic on Sunday, July 9, to help members of the community currently experiencing, or at risk of homelessness.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m, at the Z Mansion.

Those who attend can get their pets free veterinary exams, vaccinations, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives from volunteer veterinarians in the community.

SDC notes that the clinic is first come first serve, while supplies last.

You can read more about the upcoming event here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!