TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, Pima County Health Department (PCHD) is hosting a free clinic at Reid Park Zoo this Saturday, July 9 from 5:30 - 9:30 p.m.

The PCHD has a number of mobile clinics and standing vaccination PODs around the county, but this one comes with an extra perk—free zoo admission.

The Saturday evening clinic coincides with the zoo's Summer Safari Nights, when the zoo is open late and visitors have the chance to participate in special activities, keeper chats and animal encounters.

If you plan to go, check in at the side gate, Gate 7, to the left of the front entrance and ticket booths.

Those getting a vaccine will also receive a wristband to stay in the zoo for the evening as well as a daytime ticket to return to the zoo at a later date.

This clinic is offering all doses and boosters of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots for all eligible age groups.

“We encourage all those eligible to get boosted,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County Health Department director. “If you are up to date on your vaccination, you greatly reduce your chances of serious illness and hospitalization, even if you do get COVID.”

If you go:



Reid Park Zoo, enter at Gate 7 (follow signs)

3400 Zoo Court

Clinic runs for the duration of Summer Safari Nights, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Bring vaccine card showing COVID vaccine history

Minors must be accompanied by adults and have signed guardian consent