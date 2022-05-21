Free summer camps for kids

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — As the Arizona summer heat sets in and temperatures go up, so will the number of kids looking for something to do over the summer. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson are offering an all-day free 6-week summer program for kids between 7 and 17-years-old. It’s called AZOnTrack summer camp, it’s part of a new initiative sponsored by Governor Doug Ducey. The goal is to get kids up to speed who fell behind in school during the pandemic. Kids are surveyed to identify their needs in the classroom. Anayeli Melkumyan is the Club Director at Steve Daru clubhouse location in Tucson, she says parents need to get their kids registered as soon as possible.

"We will make sure that we’re offering help with academics, math, reading any specific academic needs that they have we will have a tutor and teacher here. Academics are being served in the morning sessions, then go to lunch and after lunch it's fun time,” Melkumyan said.

There’s also a need for full time staff throughout the summer to help with the programs and field trips. The meals are free and the turnaround time for applications can take up to 24 hours depending on the day of the week.

"We are providing breakfast and lunch through the TUSD food service. If they have any specific needs then they will definitely want to provide their own lunch," Melkumyan said.

Denisse Alverez with the Better Business Bureau says parents should make sure the camps have the accommodations and certifications needed before signing up for any summer camp, especially if it’s located out of town.

"Many children take medications that have to be given to them daily. So, you want to make sure that they’re prepared to be able to do that for your kids,” Alvarez said.

“We do offer tours so if the parents are interested, we will allow them to come in take a look at the facility and get to meet the staff,” Melkumyan said.

According to the state at least $100 million dollars is being invested to launch the AZOnTrack summer camps, and more money can be added if needed. There are 6 Boys and Girls Club branches along with other agencies in Tucson that have free camps available. Be sure to call ahead to check on available space. The hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 am to 5:30pm.

"We do encourage mask wearing, it's not required at the clubhouse we no longer do temperature checks. We do request that if your child is ill, please keep them home,” Melkumyan said.

Camp for the Boys and Girls club starts on June 6th.

https://www.bgctucson.org/

https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2022/03/governor-ducey-launches-az-ontrack-summer-camp

https://azontrack.com/families?utm_campaign=SummerCamp&utm_medium=PaidSearch&utm_source=Google&utm_content=Location_Based&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIg-HTsa3s9wIVvW1vBB3R6A6XEAAYASAAEgJvmfD_BwE

LIST OF FREE AZ ON TRACK CAMPS IN TUCSON ARIZONA

https://summercamps.journeyage.com/summercamps/map

BBB:Tips before paying for a summer camp

