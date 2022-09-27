Free rides at Peter Piper Pizza on Wednesday to celebrate new 'Tucson Twister' and 'Himalaya' rides

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Peter Piper Pizza is upgrading and adding new arcade games in all nine locations in Tucson and launching a four-passenger, first-of-its-kind swing ride called, the “Tucson Twister” at their 12th Avenue location.

To celebrate the completion of the upgrades, the new “Tucson Twister” and the redefined “Himalaya” rides will be free to Peter Piper guests on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 3 to 9 p.m.

Other updates to the 12th Avenue location include 15 new arcade games, a dedicated window for to-go order pickup, and a newly refreshed store design.

“In addition to serving fresh, made-from-scratch pizza, salads, wings, appetizers and more, we are always striving to provide guests with the very best in family entertainment with the latest games and innovation,” said Genaro Perez, vice president of marketing for Peter Piper Pizza. “The Tucson community is home to some of our most loyal guests, so we’re delighted to elevate their entertainment experience and give Tucson a first glance at the new games, rides and our restaurant design”

All Peter Piper Pizza Tucson restaurants are also now offering new birthday party packages that have unlimited gameplay options. The new packages start at $12.99 per child and include gameplay and two large one-topping pizzas.

