Free, resiliency workshop to focus on "Stress Solutions" for Armed Forces, veterans & their families

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross is set to focus on "Stress Solutions" at its free, resiliency workshop on Friday.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., members of the Armed Forces, veterans and their families can take part in the virtual event. Officials say the workshop will aim to build resilience and coping skills, manage stress, and ease symptoms related to trauma.

Workshops are conducted by licensed Red Cross Mental Health Care Volunteers in small group discussions.

To reserve a free spot, click here.