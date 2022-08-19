Free pet clinics in Ajo, Aug. 25 - 26

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center and Asavet Charities will be holding two free clinics for pets next week, Thursday, Aug. 25 - Friday Aug. 26, for Ajo pet owners who need to get their dogs and cats microchipped, vaccinated and fixed.

Services will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis for Ajo residents at the Ajo Church of God, 1900 N. 2nd Ave. and attendees should expect to wait in line. Clinic services begin at 8 a.m.

Dogs will need to be on leash and cats will need to be in carriers.

The clinic will offer different services on Thursday and Friday: Free spay and neuter services will take place only on Thursday. Various vaccines for cats and dogs, as well as microchipping, will be offered both days.

PACC Director of Animal Services Monica Dangler says attending clinics such as these help keep pets healthy and out of shelters.

“We are proud to be able to help Ajo pet owners get access to the resources they need to keep their pets safe.”

Thursday, Aug. 25:



Clinic is open at 8 a.m. and will offer services to 35 cats and dogs

Brief exam by licensed veterinarian

Spay or neuter surgery and appropriate vaccinations and/or microchips

Friday, Aug. 26:



Clinic is open at 8 - 11 a.m.

FVRCP vaccines for cats (Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis, Calicivirus, Panleukopenia)

DHPP vaccines for dogs (Distemper, parvovirus, parainfluenza, and hepatitis/adenovirus)

Rabies vaccines for cats and dogs

Deworming for pets under six months old

Microchip implantation

Other wellness services offered at cost to owner

Additional services will be available for a fee, including rattlesnake vaccines, nail trim and ear cleaning.

If Ajo pet owners cannot attend one of these clinics, PACC is planning an additional set of pet clinics Nov. 17 - 18.