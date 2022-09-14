Free medical supplies and low cost equipment available at local nonprofit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today the U.S. Census Bureau released last year’s statistics on poverty. Their findings show nearly 4.7 million people live in poverty due to medical expenses.

At We Care Tucson, medical supplies are completely free. Medical equipment is $20 at most, and these are items that can be costly even with health insurance.

Mark David is a retired nurse after 45 years of work and now volunteers for We Care Tucson. He spent his time finding people in need of medical supplies, until last month when his wife faced a terrible tragedy.

“On her way home from work on 1-10 she hit a 2,000 pound bull head on in the dark,” he said. “We didn’t expect her to live.”

His wife received the medical care needed to save her life, but David is already receiving calls about medical bills.

“We have probably gone over the half million, pushing a million dollars before this first phase is even over,” he said.

David said the supplies We Care Tucson provides have helped tremendously.

“Try buying a wheelchair, try buying something. $80s here, $300 here,” he said.

David is thankful for the support the nonprofit has offered for himself, and others in need within the community.

Executive Director MeMe Aguila said these resources are easily accessible, “we’re here for anyone and everyone.”

There are a range of free products for wound care, hygiene, and more. Medical equipment is at most $20 for an administrative fee.

“We have people that come in and sometimes they can’t afford it, so we just waive it,” said Aguila.

She said customers can keep the equipment for as long as they need, she just asked that they return it when they no longer need it.

If you’re looking to donate or pick up any items, you can visit the We Care Tucson store on 3029 N. Stone Ave., or their website for availability.

——-

Reyna Preciado is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Reyna by emailing reyna.preciado@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, or Twitter.

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

