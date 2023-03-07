Watch Now
Free legal clinic for renters with landlord disputes

By appointment only Tuesday, March 21
State Bar of Arizona
Posted at 8:11 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 22:11:36-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the State Bar of Arizona, the state experiences nearly twice the national average number of evictions.

And for renters facing legal disputes with landlords in court—the State Bar says it's a rarity for renters to have legal representation.

In an attempt to provide some relief for renters, the State Bar is offering free 30-minute consultations with attorneys on March 21 from 4 - 7 p.m.

The clinic will be held virtually over Zoom for tenants looking to ask questions or fill out forms. The sessions are held by appointment only.

Email FindALawyer@staff.azbar.org or call (602) 340-7293 to schedule an appointment.

