Free hikes, no fees: Forest Service declares June 6 a nationwide 'Get Outside' day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Forest Service is waiving standard recreation fees across national forests and grasslands on Saturday, June 6 — National Trails Day — giving Southern Arizonans a perfect opportunity to hit local trails without the usual day‑use charge.

The fee‑free announcement from the Forest Service encourages families and hikers to “visit our national forests free of charge on National Trails Day and view the beauty of our nation in person,” Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins said in a statement.

Coronado National Forest manages many of the mountain and canyon recreation sites that Tucsonans flock to for cooler temperatures and desert water features. On June 6, the Forest Service’s waived “standard amenity” fees apply at developed day‑use sites across the Coronado, including popular Tucson destinations such as:



Sabino Canyon Recreation Area (Sabino Tram area)

Bear Canyon Recreation Area

Mt. Lemmon Recreation Site and trailheads (Catalina Highway areas)

Marshall Gulch (Mount Lemmon area)

Loma Linda Picnic Area

Box Elder Picnic Area

Inspiration Rock and Cypress areas

Alder, Chichuahua Pine and other Santa Catalina Ranger District day‑use sites

"For National Trails Day in 2025, Forest Service trail managers, partners, and volunteers hosted 80 events, including 54 stewardship projects, engaging with more than 3,100 volunteers who maintained 173 miles of trail,” said Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz. “We hope those who love Forest Service trails will join us at the trailhead on June 6, whether it’s volunteering to build new trails, pick up trash near a trailhead, participating in a nature walk, or taking advantage of the fee-free day benefits.”

A few important local notes

Tram tours: Sabino Canyon and Bear Canyon tram rides are run by concession operators; tram fares and onboard ride fees may still apply even on a fee‑free day. If you plan to ride the tram, bring cash/card for the tram or confirm with the operator in advance.

Vehicle vs. walk‑in: The Coronado National Forest notes there is no per‑person fee for visitors who walk or bike into a site; most vehicle day‑use fees are displayed on dashboards. On the fee‑free day, standard amenity fees required for vehicle day use are waived.

Passes & seasonals: America the Beautiful and Coronado passes normally cover many sites; on June 6 the standard amenity fee is waived so a new pass is not required for that day. However, other permits (overnight camping permits, special use permits) are not affected.

Accessibility and closures: Check the Coronado National Forest website or Recreation.gov before you go for updates on road/route conditions, temporary closures, and any site‑specific rules. Some concession‑operated or privately managed facilities on Forest land may not participate in fee waivers.