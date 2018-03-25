Free help to file your taxes in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. - One group is offering free tax filing help with the deadline looming.

United Way's "Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program" is offering help every Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday until the April 17th deadline. You don't have to make an appointment.

This is for households earning up to $64,000.

You can get free help from IRS certified volunteers from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Abounding Grace Lutheran Church at 2450 S Kolb Road.

For a list of other locations offering free tax help, click here.