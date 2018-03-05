You could be eligible for free tax help

TUCSON, Ariz. - As the tax deadline is approaching, many people are still looking for help to file their taxes.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA) is returning to Ward 3. This program is through United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.

The service is free with quality tax preparations from IRS-certified preparers. This is for people and families earning up to $66,000 annually.

Services are offered every weekend until April 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at the Ward 3 office, 1510 E. Grant Rd.

