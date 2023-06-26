Free gun locks at the Pima County Attorney's Office

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — June is Gun Violence Prevention Month and the Pima County Attorney’s Office is offering free locks to gun owners.

Nationwide, 4.6 million children live in a home that has guns both locked and unlocked. The Pima County Attorney’s Office says offering free gun locks can make owning a gun safer for everyone but especially for children who are at home for the summer.

“Even if we protect one life, that is what we're about. This safety is needed," said Babette McDonald, Pima County Attorney's Office.

The free gun locks are located inside the Pima County Attorney’s Office at 32 N. Stone Ave Tucson, AZ 85701. The attorney’s office wants to encourage every gun owner to do their part to make our community a safer place.

“It's important for us as a community to be able to protect not just our children, but our community, our schools, everywhere they go," said McDonald.

In 2022, the attorney's office gave out nearly 18,400 gun locks and are hoping to reach a number near that this year as firearm deaths climb across the country.

The Pima County Attorney’s Office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.