Free family event: Monsoon Literacy Celebration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — You're never too young to learn about the Sonoran Desert. The Fox Tucson Theatre is combining books, monsoon and the natural world at the annual Monsoon Literacy Celebration, a free event this Sunday, July 10.
The celebration will honor local Caldecott Award winning author Byrd Baylor through an "audio-visual feast of the Sonoran Desert," set to a recording of Baylor reading one of her books. Baylor authored numerous titles centered around the Southwest that have long been staples in local schools, including "Hawk, I'm Your Brother" and "Desert Voices." She passed away in Tucson in summer 2021.
The Monsoon Literacy Celebration is recommended for ages 4 - 10, but the whole family is welcome to attend. Registration is required.
Doors open at 2 p.m., with pre-show activities. At 3 p.m., the theatre will screen “The Gruffalo,” an Academy Award Nominated animated short film based on a children's book of the same title.
Additional activities will include:
- Fun and hands-on literacy and desert activities
- Storytimes based around the featured authors
- A sing-and-dance-along with mascots Kit the Fox and Boomer the Bear
- Free books, activity kits, and other goodies
The Fox Tucson Theatre is located downtown at 17 W. Congress St.
