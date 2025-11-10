Free eegees and other offerings for veterans on Veterans Day

Tucson sandwich chain eegee's wants to thank all veterans and active military for their service with a free medium eegee on Veterans Day.

Here are the rules: Customers must present their veteran or military identification card. It is one redemption per person and is not valid with any other offer or discount. No purchase is required.

Below are some other ways Tucson businesses are thanking veterans for their service. We always recommend you check ahead before visiting:

- Veterans get in for free at the Pima Air & Space Museum and at its sister museum, the newly opened Tucson Military Vehicle Museum, on Veterans Day. The museums share an address at 6000 E. Valencia Road.

- Funtasticks Family Fun Park, 221 E. Wetmore Road, is offering 20% off regular price wristbands through the end of the day for everyone "in honor of all who served," according to its Facebook post.

- Hooters Tucson, 7280 E. Broadway, will offer free meals from a special menu for all veterans and active duty military, with ID.

- Veterans get 10% off their Churrasco Full Experience meal at the Brazilian steakhouse, Churrasco de Brasil, 150 W. Wetmore Road. Reservations must be made and a present and valid Military ID or proof of service must be presented upon arrival.

