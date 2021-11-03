Free Dental Care for Military Veterans & Spouses on Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — To celebrate Veteran's Day, Aspen Dental is offering free care to military vets and their spouses or significant others around the country.

Appointments are needed in advance; to book your appointment call 1-844-277-3646.

There are three Aspen Dental locations in Tucson participating in this offer Saturday, November 6, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

These locations are:

6303 E Broadway Blvd Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85710

4356 N Oracle Road STE 140, Tucson, AZ 85705

1218 W Irvington Rd, Tucson, AZ 85714

