Free COVID-19 testing starts Wednesday at Abrams Public Health Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Abrams Public Health Center starting Wednesday.

The center, which offers rapid antigen testing with results in 15 minutes, is located at 3950 S. Country Club Road. Tests will be on the second floor.

Hours are 8 a.m.-noon Monday, 1-5 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m.-noon Friday.

“COVID-19 continues to be with us, and the Health Department is committed to making sure everyone has access to the tools they need, including testing, treatment and vaccination,” said Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen, in a statement. “As we head into the time of the year when many of us are at large, indoor gatherings, we encourage people to test before and after these events to help control spreading COVID-19.”

Free at-home test kits are available at these spots:

Flowing Wells Library, 1730 W. Wetmore Rd.

Frank De La Cruz-El Pueblo Library, 101 W. Irvington Rd. #12

Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.

Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Cañada Dr.

Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Dr.

Quincie Douglas Library, 1585 E. 36th St.

Richard Elías-Mission Library, 3770 S. Mission Rd.

Sam Lena-South Tucson Library, 1607 S. 6th Ave.

Santa Rosa Library, 1075 S. 10th Ave.

Valencia Library, 202 W. Valencia Rd.

Anne Gibson-Esmond Station Library, 10931 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way

Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Library, 7800 N. Schisler Dr.

