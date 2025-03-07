Free activities to do during spring break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Spring break is approaching for school districts in the Tucson area, so we have put together a list of free activities for families that will be spending the break at home.

Jet Sports Training Camp:

Jet Sports Training is hosting its fourth annual ‘speed camp’ at Quincie Douglas Park on the southside on Friday, March 14. Registration kicks off at 8:30 a.m. The event runs from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The event is open to kids six and older.

“We noticed that during breaks, spring break and Christmas break, a lot of parents still have to work and the kids are just at home, sometimes doing nothing, or watching too much T.V. or video games. It’s a chance for them to continue moving their bodies, using energy,” Owner Bobby Rodriguez said.

Pima County Public Library:

If you’re looking for indoor options, the Pima County Public Libraries have free daily events across 27 branches.

“We have pretty much an event or program for every age group,” Hassael Cazesuz said.

Activities include:

Read to a dog

Family story time

Lego club

Anime club

'Crafternoon'

While at the library, you can also check out a culture pass, which provides free admission for two to places in Tucson and around the state.

Culture Pass Venues:

Amerind Museum (Dragoon)

Arboretum at Flagstaff( Seasonal availability )

) Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum( Seasonal availability )

) Cave Creek Museum (Cave Creek)

Children's Museum Tucson

Desert Botanical Garden (Phoenix)

The Heard Museum (Phoenix)

MOCA Tucson

Reid Park Zoo

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (Scottsdale)

S’edav Va’aki Museum (formerly Pueblo Grande) (Phoenix)

Sedona Heritage Museum (Sedona)

Superstition Mountain Museum (Apache Junction)

Tohono Chul Park

Tucson Botanical Garden

Tucson Museum of Art

University of Arizona Museum of Art

Marana Concerts In The Courtyard:

The Town of Marana hosts free outdoor concerts at the Ed Honea Marana Municipal Complex on the third Thursday of the month during the fall and spring. The March concert will be held on Thursday, March 20 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Discovery Nights At Children's Museum Tucson:

Free Discovery Nights are held at the museum every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.

March 13: Safford Los Huskies Folklorico

March 20: PNC Mobile Learning Adventure Truck

March 27: Flower Pot Painting

Tucson Parks And Recreation Family Game Night:

The City of Tucson is hosting a free family game night on Friday, March 14, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Randolph Center, located at 200 S. Avernon Way.

