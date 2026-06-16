Fox Tucson Theatre is turning movie night into a foodie adventure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Movie night is getting a flavorful makeover at the Fox Tucson Theatre.

The downtown Tucson landmark is launching a new Foodie Films summer series, pairing classic movies with specially curated food experiences inspired by each film.

The new "Foodie Films" series features four classic movies, each accompanied by a specially curated dine-in experience available as an add-on when purchasing tickets online. From "Willy Wonka"-inspired chocolates to a New York deli sandwich worthy of "When Harry Met Sally," the themed menus are designed to make audiences feel like they're part of the movie.

The Fox Tucson Theatre says the goal of the new series is to transform a traditional movie screening into an immersive culinary experience, allowing guests to literally taste the stories unfolding on the big screen.

The historic Art Deco theater first opened in 1930 and has become one of Tucson's signature entertainment venues, hosting concerts, classic films, family programming and community events throughout the year after its extensive restoration.

Tickets for each Foodie Films screening, along with the optional food pairings, are available through the Fox Tucson Theatre website.

Here's what's on the menu:

June 28 at 2 p.m. "Willy Wonka": Guests can add the "Pure Imagination" confectionery box from Tucson Chocolate Factory for $21, featuring a Golden Ticket mini chocolate bar, specialty bonbons, chocolate-covered caramel popcorn clusters and caramelized cacao nibs.

July 11 at 7:30 p.m. "When Harry Met Sally": Fans can order the "I'll Have What She's Having" meal from Kneller's Delicatessen for $32, including corned beef sandwich on house-made rye bread, crunchy coleslaw and more.

July 19 at 2 p.m. "Ratatouille": The Oscar-winning Pixar flick follows Remy, a rat with extraordinary culinary talent who dreams of becoming a celebrated French chef in Paris. Guests can indulge in a Le Macaron Treat Box inspired by Chef Remy for $26, featuring three assorted French macarons, two delicate éclair halves, one handcrafted artisan chocolate, one petit tiramisu and more.

Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m. "Sideways": The comedy-drama follows two friends on a wine-country road trip filled with unexpected romance. Guests can add to their experience with the $38 Los Milics Curated Antipasto Experience, featuring a glass of reserve-label wine, artisanal salami and prosciutto, sharp white cheddar and herb-crusted goat cheese, Marcona almonds, Castelvetrano olives, rustic crostini and sweet dried fig spread.