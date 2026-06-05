Fox Tucson expansion gets $5 Million boost from Hughes Federal Credit Union

A planned expansion of the historic Fox Tucson Theatre received a major financial boost this week as Hughes Federal Credit Union pledged $5 million toward the project, becoming the naming sponsor for a new event center that will be built alongside the downtown landmark.

The contribution represents a significant step forward for the theater's $26.6 million capital campaign, which seeks to fund a larger performing arts and community campus in the heart of downtown Tucson.

According to a news release, under the agreement, the new facility will be known as the Hughes Federal Credit Union Event Center at the Fox, or the Hughes Center at the Fox.

The building is expected to serve as the Stone Avenue entrance to the theater complex and provide additional space for performances, educational activities and community events, the news release said.

The Fox has been working to expand beyond its nearly century-old theater building as demand for programming and community use continues to grow.

Theater leaders say the project will allow the organization to increase educational offerings and provide more flexible event space than is currently available.

The $5 million commitment brings the capital campaign to roughly the halfway point, according to the news release.

Hughes Federal Credit Union is also encouraging other major donors to support the project, challenging individuals and organizations to make gifts or pledges of at least $100,000 before the end of 2026.

When completed, the expanded complex is projected to attract more than 150,000 visitors each year.

The organization estimates the facility could generate approximately $18 million annually in economic activity for the region through tourism, events and related spending.

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