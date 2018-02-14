Fox bites bicyclist at Saguaro National Park

TUCSON, Ariz. - A fox bit a cyclist at Saguaro National Park Tuesday.

According to the park, the victim was riding along Cactus Forest Loop Drive in the Rincon Mountain District east of town.

The fox is still on the loose and is suspected of having rabies.

"It appears the fox may have approached multiple visitors prior to the incident being reported to park officials," Chief Ranger Ray O'Neil said in a statement. "If any visitor has come into direct contact with the fox, or any animal acting strangely, they should seek immediate medical care, without delay."

Those who would like to report incidents at the park can call 1-800-637-9152.