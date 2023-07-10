Fourth of July hit-and-run victim, 86 years old, dies from injuries

IN VIDEO PLAYER: Man fleeing July 4 crash arrested on DUI charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)— A passenger involved in hit-and-run collision on July 4 passed away at the hospital July 9.

Marcia Claridge, 86 years old, was in the second vehicle hit by the hit-and-run driver.

The driver, 68-year-old Conrad Ahrens, was arrested on July 4th facing several charges, including two counts of aggravated assault, wrong way driving, DUI, felony criminal damage and leaving the scene of a serious injury collision.

At around 8:30 PM on July 4, Pima County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a collision near the intersection of La Cañada and Sunset.

When deputies arrived, they found a Jeep Wrangler, driven by Ahrens, laying on its side with two injured victims in other cars.

Conran Ahrens left his Jeep Wrangler and fled the scene on foot, but the Pima County Sheriff's Department Air Unit discovered and detained Ahrens shortly after.

The PCSD Traffic Unit found from their investigation at the scene that Ahrens had rear-ended the first victim’s vehicle while Northbound on La Canada Road at Rollercoaster Road.

He continued Northbound on La Canada Road in the Southbound lanes. He then crashed into the second vehicle, of which Marcia Claridge was a passenger.

Detectives are pursuing homicide charges against Conrad Ahrens with Claridge's passing. The investigation remains ongoing.