Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair coming up this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Fourth Avenue Merchants Association (FAMA) is bringing a fun-filled weekend while supporting and promoting other local non-profit organizations.
Organizers have scheduled the festivities to begin Friday, April 1, running through Sunday, April 3 from 10 a.m. till dusk each day.
Hundreds of artists from around the world have RSVP'd to display their handiwork and expressions with the community.
In addition to increased creativity and 4th Avenue business, attendees can expect:
- Local musicians
- Line-up of bands
- Delicious fair food
- Games for all ages
- Community performances
"The fair draws hundreds of thousands of people during the three-days bringing tourism, community investment, employment opportunities, promotes local culture, arts, crafts, and traditions; empowers our community; and strengthens our cultural values," shared Casey Anderson with the FAMA.
Anderson clarified the event is free to attend. The association is also expecting over 350,000 people to gather at the heart of the Old Pueblo.
Because of traffic and closing parts of 4th Avenue, Limoport Transportation is sponsoring a complimentary shuttle service from downtown and around the University of Arizona.
For more information, please visit the FAMA's website.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.