Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair coming up this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Fourth Avenue Merchants Association (FAMA) is bringing a fun-filled weekend while supporting and promoting other local non-profit organizations.

Organizers have scheduled the festivities to begin Friday, April 1, running through Sunday, April 3 from 10 a.m. till dusk each day.

Hundreds of artists from around the world have RSVP'd to display their handiwork and expressions with the community.

In addition to increased creativity and 4th Avenue business, attendees can expect:



Local musicians

Line-up of bands

Delicious fair food

Games for all ages

Community performances

"The fair draws hundreds of thousands of people during the three-days bringing tourism, community investment, employment opportunities, promotes local culture, arts, crafts, and traditions; empowers our community; and strengthens our cultural values," shared Casey Anderson with the FAMA.

Anderson clarified the event is free to attend. The association is also expecting over 350,000 people to gather at the heart of the Old Pueblo.

Because of traffic and closing parts of 4th Avenue, Limoport Transportation is sponsoring a complimentary shuttle service from downtown and around the University of Arizona.

For more information, please visit the FAMA's website.