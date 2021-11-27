Fourth Avenue shops hold sales for 'Small Business Saturday'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The holiday shopping season kicked off today with Black Friday sales around town. Local store owners are continuing their sales into tomorrow for 'Small Business Saturday.'

“I hope people get out and support local small businesses, even if it’s just coming down to Fourth or another area and seeing what places have to offer,” said Auburn Avery, an employee at Aquamarine Daydream.

Store owners are encouraging Tucsonans to shop local for their holiday gifts. They're offering major discounts this Saturday.

“When you shop local, 70% stays in your economy," Libby Tobey, part-owner of Pop Cycle. "Pop Cycle for example has local makers so you’re empowering us as a local business but you're also empowering all the local makers. So its a two-fold thing, even more of an impact than just shopping local.”

Pop Cycle is taking 20% off of their two in-house lines.

“Over the years always this weekend is a really fun weekend and we always gift wrap for free,” Tobey said.

And anyone who buys at Aquamarine Daydream will get a free goodie bag.

“The more you spend, the more goodies there are in the bags, including exclusive stones that we don’t have out on the floor right now,” Avery said.

Hippie Gypsy is offering 30% off the entire store. Eastland Alley Design Company is discounting a bundle of twelve hand-poured candles named after Arizona cities. The bundle is originally $175 but they've discounted it to $125. Creations has 15% off all regular priced items, 50% off sale items, and $40 sweaters. & Gallery is taking up to 75% off some items.

“Tucson is a great community to be a small business in because are so centered around community, there are a lot of people who go out of their way to shop Small Business Saturday instead of going directly to the mall,” Avery said.

