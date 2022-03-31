Four Threes Mobile Home Park woman dead after smoking too close to oxygen tank

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department (TFD) has contained a fire at the Four Threes Mobile Home Park.

Firefighters say the flames were caused by a resident smoking too close to an oxygen tank late Wednesday evening.

First responders saw heavy smoke and fire pouring out the back of the mobile home.

Neighbors soon let them know of a person still inside.

That's when firefighters from Medic 8 and Rescue 8 entered to find an elderly woman dead.

TFD crews contained the flames within a half hour.

The department confirms no foul play is suspected.

It also warns the public to always properly dispose of cigarettes by drowning them in water or sand.