Four Benson council members face recall elections

Four Benson council members are facing a recall election in May after the group Committee for a Better Benson collected enough signatures to require them.

Council members Patrick Boyle, Darren Hayes, Anicleto Maldonado and Vice Mayor Levi Johnson received official notices from the city on Tuesday.

According to an email from the city, the petition filed by the Committee for a Better Benson cited that the council members "failed to provide transparency regarding the proposed aluminum facility, did not ensure meaningful opportunity for public input, and inadequately supervised the Planning and Zoning Commission, allowing a notice that did not clearly communicate the scope of the project."

"These actions reflect a failure of oversight and have eroded public trust," the petition said.

Mayor Joe Konrad's petition was rejected for not meeting the statutory requirements. He will not be facing a recall.

The council members have until Dec. 9 to decide if they want to resign or go on the ballot in May.