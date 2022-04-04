Four arrested in Tanque Verde Elementary graffiti incident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies arrested four teenagers in connection with a graffiti investigation at Tanque Verde Elementary School.

According to the department, a 17-year-old and three 16-year-olds were arrested. They allegedly defaced the school's lunchroom on March 20. The graffiti included a swastika.

Two of the teens face aggravated criminal damage charges and two face second-degree criminal trespass charges.

The school is located at 2600 N. Fennimore Ave.

----