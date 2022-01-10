Founder of metro Phoenix Wildlife World Zoo dies at 80

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. (AP) — The founder of the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park in Litchfield Park has died. Zoo officials said in a news release that founder and owner Mickey Ollson died Sunday after a short battle with cancer.

He was 80 years old. The zoo recalled Ollson as a “dreamer” determined since childhood to open his own zoo. Ollson was a teacher but retired in his mid-40s to pursue running his own zoo. Ollson opened the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park in 1984. He is survived by his wife, Connie, four children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren

. Memorial services are pending.

