Founder of metro Phoenix Wildlife World Zoo dies at 80

Photo by: Wildlife World Zoo
Posted at 9:15 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 11:15:21-05

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. (AP) — The founder of the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park in Litchfield Park has died. Zoo officials said in a news release that founder and owner Mickey Ollson died Sunday after a short battle with cancer.

He was 80 years old. The zoo recalled Ollson as a “dreamer” determined since childhood to open his own zoo. Ollson was a teacher but retired in his mid-40s to pursue running his own zoo. Ollson opened the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park in 1984. He is survived by his wife, Connie, four children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren

. Memorial services are pending.

----

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

