FostAdopt catering to teenagers in group foster homes this holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The season of giving is in full swing in the Old Pueblo and a newer non-profit is catering specifically to teenagers and giving them a Christmas to remember.

Mea Han Fajardo is the founder of FostAdopt Connections and she was adopted at a young age from South Korea and brought to Tucson. Today, she is using her experience to reshape the lives of those in the foster care system right here in our community.

"That personal experience is what drives me to do what I am doing because I could be one of those kids easily," said Fajardo.

FostAdopt caters to teens because they noticed the underrepresented group of foster children that didn’t get as much attention as the younger ones.

It was the teenangers themselves who told people like Fajardo to take action.

“We’re forgotten, they forgot about us. It’s heartbreaking to hear that from a teen so after that I said ok we have to do something that is really specific for this population because they have a lot of unique challenges," said Fajardo.

On Sunday night, FostAdopt hosted their 2nd annual Holiday Ball where 130 local foster teens were able to get dressed up, enjoy a nice meal, dance, and get a personalized gift that they picked out ahead of time. Everything for the event was donated by local businesses from the outfits they wore to the food they ate and even the gifts they got to take home.

Fajardo's main goal was to just make them forget about being in a foster home for one night and not have a time schedule that limits them, something that they aren't all that used to.

Throughout the year FostAdopt holds mentorship and job application workshops for the teens in foster care— that way when they leave their group homes, they are on the right track. For more information on how to give back to teens in foster care group homes, visit their website.