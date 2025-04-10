Forum held for applicants hoping to replace Adelita Grijalva for Pima County District 5 supervisor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last week former Pima County District 5 supervisor Adelita Grijalva had to resign from the Board of Supervisors in order to run for Congress. She is running to fill the spot that was left vacant after her father Raul Grijalva died.

“Opportunity to talk to people about what is happening in our community,” Grijalva said about her experience as supervisor at her last board meeting.

Six candidates are hoping to replace her. They include Lewis David Ariana Sr., Richard Hernandez, Andrés Cano, Kimberly Baeza, Cynthia Abril Sosa Ontiveros, and Karla Bernal Morales.

District 2 Supervisor Matt Heinz has already interviewed some of the applicants.

“I want to see someone who has experience, serve in the region,” Heinz said.

Heinz is hoping to accept an applicant that has deep connections to district 5. He’s hoping the new supervisor can help with the homelessness issue in Pima County.

“A willingness to help work together with other jurisdictions to help solve this problem,” he said.

One of the questions that was asked during the forum on Wednesday held by the League of Women Voters addressed Pima County’s Prosperity Initiative which hopes to reduce homelessness.

District 1 supervisor Rex Scott said the initiative is important to the future of the county.

“It’s going to guide a lot of our policy and budgetary decision making in the years to come,” Scott said.

Scott is already planning interviews with the applicants. He’s hoping the next supervisor can help with workforce development in partnership with local colleges like the University of Arizona and Pima Community College.

“We are doing everything that we can in both the public and private sectors to train the workforce that we need for the industries,” Scott said.

Heinz said he’s hoping the next supervisor also focuses on economic development.

“Attracting businesses from other parts of the U.S. and quite frankly from our largest trading partner Mexico,” he said.

Candidates were also asked about housing, the county’s conservation efforts, and organizations they have been a part of.

Candidates have to be a registered Democrat, which is Grijalva’s party. Supervisors will vote on the supervisor next Tuesday.

Pima County said whoever is appointed will serve through 2026. Next year there will also be a primary and general election for the next supervisor for District 5.

“You are the voice of and the advocate for the people who you represent,” Scott said.

